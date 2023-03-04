BMW X3 20d M Sport priced in India at Rs 69.90 lakh

- The 20d M Sport is the flagship variant in the X3 range

- Commands a premium of Rs 2.60 lakh over the 20d Luxury Edition variant

BMW has introduced a new variant in the X3 line-up, called X3 xDrive 20d M Sport, priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It commands a premium of Rs 2.60 lakh over the xDrive 20d Luxury Edition that it is positioned above.

BMW X3 20d M Sport exterior design and colours

In terms of features, the new BMW X3 20d M Sport features adaptive LED headlamps, LED tail lights, aluminium finish for the roof rails, 19-inch M-light alloy wheels, and an M Sport exterior package. Customers can choose from four colours, including Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, and Phytonic Blue.

BMW X3 20d M Sport interiors and features

Inside, the new variant in the BMW X3 range comes equipped with a powered tail-gate, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation, three-zone automatic climate control, Sport seats, Sport leather steering wheel, cruise control with brake function, dual-tone interior theme, gesture control, Park Assistant Plus, electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, ambient lighting, A Harman Kardon-sourced music system, and TPMS.

BMW X3 20d M Sport engine and specifications

Powering the BMW X3 20d M Sport is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces a maximum output of 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Also up for offer is the brand's signature xDrive all-wheel-drive system.