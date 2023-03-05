CarWale
    New Toyota Innova Hycross VX(O) variant launched: All you need to know

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Toyota Innova Hycross VX(O) variant launched: All you need to know

    - The Hycross VX(O) variant prices in India start at Rs 26.73 lakh 

    - New variant of the MPV was launched earlier this month

    Earlier this month, Toyota launched the Innova Hycross VX(O) variant, with prices in India starting at Rs 26.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with the petrol-hybrid powertrain across seven and eight-seat configurations.

    Toyota Innova Hycross VX(O) variant features

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Toyota Innova Hycross VX(O) variant is positioned above the VX variant in the MPV’s line-up. Compared to the variant it is based on, it gets additional features such as LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and six airbags.

    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX variant features

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    The Hycross VX(O) is also positioned below the ZX variant and misses out on features such as a gloss-black finish for the grille, wheel arch cladding, powered tail-gate, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, chrome inserts for the door, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, slide return, and away functions, automatic climate control and Ottoman seats for the second row, ventilated front seats, soft-touch front door trims, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, seat-belt reminder for the second and third rows, and electrically adjustable seats for the second row.

    Toyota Innova Hycross VX(O) variant engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Innova Hycross VX(O) variant is powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former generates 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor develops an additional output of 11bhp and 206Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels exclusively via an e-CVT unit. In other news, the prices of all Hycross variants were hiked by up to Rs 75,000.

    Toyota Innova Hycross VX(O) variant prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Innova Hycross VX(O) (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New Toyota Innova Hycross 7S: Rs 26.73 lakh

    New Toyota Innova Hycross 8S: Rs 26.78 lakh

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
