2023 Mahindra Thar RWD gets costlier by Rs 50,000

- SUV is still available to book at its introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh

- Price of the LX diesel variant increased

Mahindra has silently hiked the price of its recently launched Thar RWD, a lifestyle off-roader, by Rs 50,000. The Thar RWD was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in January 2023. The SUV is offered in three variants, including LX petrol AT, LX diesel, and AX (O) diesel variant.

Now as per reports, the brand has increased the price of the LX diesel variant of Thar RWD by up to Rs 50,000. With this hike, the variant can be booked at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the costs of the other two variants, AX (O) diesel and LX petrol, remain unchanged at Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.49 lakh, respectively.

Under the hood, the Thar RWD comes equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 117bhp and 300Nm of torque and the latter churns out 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. While the diesel mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the petrol motor comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission unit.