    Hyundai Creta N Line Dark Edition revealed globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    692 Views
    Hyundai Creta N Line Dark Edition revealed globally

    - Launched in Brazil

    - Gets a black theme inside out 

    While Hyundai’s N Line sub-brand is limited to the sportier versions of the i20 and Venue in India, other international markets have a wider portfolio. Now, making its debut in Brazil is the brand’s Creta N Line in Dark Edition avatar. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Side View

    Visually, the highlight of the Creta N Line, along with the gloss black hue, is that it gets a complete de-chromed treatment. Further, to accentuate its sporty character, the SUV gets ‘N Line’ badges on the front grille, fenders, and the hub caps of the 18-inch multi-spoke alloys. Besides this, there are no changes to the exterior styling, and the Creta continues to sport a panoramic sunroof, smoked head, and tail lamp clusters. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Row Seats

    Inside, the Creta N Line gets an all-black theme with ‘N Line’ motifs on the front seats, steering wheel, and gear lever. Except for the black layout, the Creta is well-equipped with features such as an electronic parking brake, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Bose sound system, a cooled driver seat, and ADAS features. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Brazilian-spec Creta N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, in India, the Creta can be had with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It will soon be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill with manual and automatic transmissions. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    MG Comet EV to be launched in India in April
     Next 
    Renault registers a sale of 6,616 units in February 2023

