Hyundai Creta N Line Dark Edition revealed globally

- Launched in Brazil

- Gets a black theme inside out

While Hyundai’s N Line sub-brand is limited to the sportier versions of the i20 and Venue in India, other international markets have a wider portfolio. Now, making its debut in Brazil is the brand’s Creta N Line in Dark Edition avatar.

Visually, the highlight of the Creta N Line, along with the gloss black hue, is that it gets a complete de-chromed treatment. Further, to accentuate its sporty character, the SUV gets ‘N Line’ badges on the front grille, fenders, and the hub caps of the 18-inch multi-spoke alloys. Besides this, there are no changes to the exterior styling, and the Creta continues to sport a panoramic sunroof, smoked head, and tail lamp clusters.

Inside, the Creta N Line gets an all-black theme with ‘N Line’ motifs on the front seats, steering wheel, and gear lever. Except for the black layout, the Creta is well-equipped with features such as an electronic parking brake, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Bose sound system, a cooled driver seat, and ADAS features.

Mechanically, the Brazilian-spec Creta N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, in India, the Creta can be had with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It will soon be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill with manual and automatic transmissions.