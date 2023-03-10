MG Comet EV to be launched in India in April

- New MG Comet EV prices in India to be announced next month

- Will be available in five colours

MG Motor India has confirmed that it will introduce the Comet small EV in the country in April this year. The carmaker officially unveiled the model for the Indian market last week, alongside a few key details.

MG Comet EV design

On the outside, the Comet electric vehicle will get a charging port at the middle of the fascia underneath the MG branding, dual, vertically stacked headlamps, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators on the lower end of the dual-tone bumper, an LED light bar below the windscreen with a chrome strip running sideways all the way to the ORVMs, a dual-tone colour theme, and a large rear quarter glass. Elsewhere, it will feature steel wheels with wheel covers, a high-mounted stop lamp, vertically aligned tail lights, and a rear bumper with a number plate recess.

MG Comet EV colours and variants

In terms of colour options, customers of the Comet EV will be able to choose from five paintjobs, including White, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. The carmaker is yet to announce the features of the electric vehicle that will be positioned below the ZS EV in the company’s electric lineup.

MG Comet EV interior and features

The interiors of the Comet EV are expected to come equipped with sleek AC vents on the centre console, rotary knobs for the AC controls, and a large single-piece screen that houses the fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

MG Comet EV battery and specifications

While details of the car’s powertrain remain unknown at the moment, we expect the MG Comet to get the same battery pack options as the Wuling Air EV, the model on which it is based. These include a 17.3kWh unit and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 200kms and 300kms, respectively.

MG Comet EV price in India and rivals

The MG Comet EV, as previously revealed, will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The model will rival the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.