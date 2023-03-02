MG Comet EV for Indian market revealed; to be offered in five colours

- The Comet EV will be launched in the coming months

- Will be priced in India between Rs 10-15 lakh

Earlier today, MG Motor India announced the name of its second electric vehicle for the Indian market, the Comet EV. The carmaker has now revealed the design of the model and its colour options.

On the design front, the new MG Comet EV will feature a large LED light bar running the length of the fascia, a charging port with the MG logo on the lid, a dual-tone front bumper, a wide air dam, vertically-stacked LED-projector headlamps, horizontally positioned turn indicators, and a chrome strip that extends to the ORVMs.

The 2023 MG Comet EV will also feature blacked-out pillars, roof, and ORVMs, a large rear quarter glass, and what seem to be steel wheels with wheel covers. The rear design has not been revealed yet, although we expect it to get LED tail lights, an LED light bar below the rear windscreen, a rear bumper with reflectors, and a number plate holder.

The Comet EV, which will be positioned below the ZS EV in MG’s electric vehicle portfolio for India, will be offered in five colours, including White, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. Once launched, the model will compete with the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.