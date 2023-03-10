Citroen sells 328 units in India in February 2023

- Citroen eC3 sold more than the ICE sibling C3

- The brand registered a decline of 59 per cent in M-o-M sales

Citroen India recorded a 456 per cent yearly growth by selling 328 units in February 2023. This is compared to last year’s tally where the French automaker only managed to sell 59 units in February. The major contribution to this growth is the brand’s latest hatchbacks, C3 and eC3.

Meanwhile, Citroen’s flagship product in India performed poorly by selling just four units in the entire month. The recently launched electric version of the C3 hatchback, the eC3, sold 213 units. Whereas, 111 units of regular C3 were sold in February 2023. When compared on the M-o-M basis, the brand has registered a fall of 59 per cent in sales, as it sold around 804 units in January 2023.

Recently, Citroen eC3 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants and three customisation pack options. The eC3 is equipped with a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The electric hatchback has an ARAI-claimed range of 320km on a full charge.

We have driven the new Citroen eC3 and the review is live on our YouTube channel as well as on our website.