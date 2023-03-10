Mahindra Thar RWD Everest White colour reaches dealerships

- The Thar RWD is available in two new colours

- Waiting period currently stands at 18 months

Earlier this week, the Mahindra Thar RWD base variant began arriving at local dealerships across the country. Now, the Everest White coloured version of the model has been seen at a dealer yard, approximately two months after it was launched in the country.

The Mahindra Thar RWD is available in two new colours including Everest White and Blazing Bronze. The SUV is also offered in four other colours, such as Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Aqua Marine. The waiting period for the Thar RWD currently stands at 18 months.

The Thar RWD is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic unit and a 2.2-litre diesel mill mated with a six-speed manual unit. Earlier this month, the prices of the model were increased by up to Rs 50,000.

Image Source