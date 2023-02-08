Mahindra Thar RWD waiting period up to 18 months

- RWD diesel variant has the longest waiting period of 16-18 months

- Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the Thar RWD last month at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which was applicable for the first 10,000 bookings. The four-seater lifestyle SUV is offered in three trim levels with petrol and diesel engine options.

Now as per our sources, the waiting period for the recently introduced Thar RWD diesel variant varies from around 16-18 months in some regions of the country. However, the petrol version of the RWD model has a waiting period of up to three months.

Mechanically, the Thar RWD comes equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 117bhp and 300Nm of torque and the latter churns out 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. While the diesel mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the petrol engine comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission unit.