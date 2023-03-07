Mahindra Thar RWD base variant reaches dealerships

- Thar RWD is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh

- Recently received a price hike of Rs 50,000

Mahindra introduced the RWD version of the Thar in January this year, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Shortly after a price hike last week, the base variant of the RWD Thar has now begun arriving at dealer yards across the country.

As seen in the images here, the Mahindra Thar in the RWD guise is the AX trim. For the uninitiated, the only difference between the 4x4 and 4x2 version in terms of cosmetics is the 4x4 badging, while changes to the interior are limited to the 4x4 transfer case.

The base-spec Mahindra Thar RWD gets circular halogen headlamps, 16-inch white-coloured steel wheels, a blacked-out grille, black front and rear bumpers, fender-mounted turn indicators, LED tail lights, a rear door-mounted spare tyre, power windows, faux carbon-fibre inserts for the AC vents, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Compared to the higher variants, the 2WD Thar misses out on features such as fog lights, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, a body-coloured roll cage, and fabric upholstery.

Under the hood, the RWD version of the Mahindra Thar is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual unit, while the 1.5-litre diesel motor is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual unit. While there is no 4x4 transfer case, Mahindra does offer this version with an electronic brake locking differential.

