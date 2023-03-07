BYD India inaugurates its third showroom in Bengaluru

- BYD’s third showroom in the region is located at Cunningham Road

- The dealership is managed by VST Group

BYD inaugurated its third passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The showroom, which is run and managed by the VST Group, is located on Cunningham Road, Central Bangalore.

With the new dealership, BYD aims to provide access to its range of EVs for consumers in Karnataka. The new facility is spread across an area of 2,759 square feet, and is a part of the company’s plans to expand its reach to more than 53 showrooms by the end of the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our third passenger car dealership in Bengaluru with VST Group, which will help us to reach a wider target audience in Karnataka. With more citizens opting for electric vehicles, Bengaluru has seen an escalation in demand for public EV charging points in the recent past. The opening of a third dealership in the city within a short span of time resonates with our commitment to our customers and contributing towards a zero-pollution environment for the future generation.”