Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition showcased in UK

- Part of a special VW SUV event

- Sits between R-Line Edition and R trims

Volkswagen has announced the Tiguan Black Edition at a very special event in the UK called the ‘Volkswagen SUV’ days. Apart from the blacked-out Tiguan, the German carmaker is also running special offers across its SUV line-up for this event.

The Tiguan Black Edition is positioned between the R-Line Edition and R trims. It comes with a sporty styling that comprises R-Line body-coloured bumpers, rear privacy glass, blacked-out decorative trims and exterior mirror housings, along with a special 20-inch Suzuka Black alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and black metallic paint.

The Tiguan Black Edition is offered in five versions. In the UK, there’s a choice of 1.5-litre TSI and a 2.0-litre TDI – both of which are paired to a DSG automatic gearbox as standard. Meanwhile, a more powerful version and 4Motion AWD setup will be offered at a later date.

We expect the Black Edition to be offered on the India-spec Tiguan as well when Volkswagen India decides to bring back some zing to their flagship SUV in India.