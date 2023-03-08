CarWale
    Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition showcased in UK

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition showcased in UK

    -         Part of a special VW SUV event 

    -         Sits between R-Line Edition and R trims 

    Volkswagen has announced the Tiguan Black Edition at a very special event in the UK called the ‘Volkswagen SUV’ days. Apart from the blacked-out Tiguan, the German carmaker is also running special offers across its SUV line-up for this event.  

    The Tiguan Black Edition is positioned between the R-Line Edition and R trims. It comes with a sporty styling that comprises R-Line body-coloured bumpers, rear privacy glass, blacked-out decorative trims and exterior mirror housings, along with a special 20-inch Suzuka Black alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and black metallic paint.  

    The Tiguan Black Edition is offered in five versions. In the UK, there’s a choice of 1.5-litre TSI and a 2.0-litre TDI – both of which are paired to a DSG automatic gearbox as standard. Meanwhile, a more powerful version and 4Motion AWD setup will be offered at a later date.  

    We expect the Black Edition to be offered on the India-spec Tiguan as well when Volkswagen India decides to bring back some zing to their flagship SUV in India. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 33.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BYD India inaugurates its third showroom in Bengaluru

