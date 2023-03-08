Jeep sold 719 SUVs in India in February 2023

- The brand witnessed a decline of 29.5 per cent in Y-o-Y sales

- Jeep currently has four models on sale in the Indian market

Jeep India has managed to sell 719 units in February 2023 in the Indian market. It currently has four models on sale, including Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee. When compared to its January sales tally where it sold 685 units, Jeep registered a five per cent growth on an M-o-M basis.

Meanwhile, on a Y-o-Y basis, the American automaker registered a decline in sales by 29.5 per cent. For reference, the brand sold 1,020 units in February 2022. However, to boost sales last month, Jeep introduced a Club edition of Compass and Meridian, priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 27.75 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Moreover, a couple of months ago, petrol variants with manual transmission were discontinued from the Jeep Compass. With this, the Compass lineup now includes petrol DCT and diesel manual variants.