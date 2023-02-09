Jeep Compass Club Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 20.99 lakh

- The Club Edition undercuts the base Petrol variant by Rs 1.08 lakh

- Mechanically remains unchanged with no additional features

Jeep India has launched the new Club Edition of its entry-level SUV, the Compass, alongside the Meridian. Both SUVs now get this special edition based on their entry-level trims. These variants are available in limited numbers and are on sale till 28 February, 2023.

The Compass Club Edition is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which undercuts the Sport petrol DCT variant by Rs 1.08 lakh. However, the engine configurations and features remain the same as the Sport trim. Meanwhile, the cosmetic updates include a dual-tone roof, a new graphic on the bonnet, and the ‘Club Edition’ emblem on the tailgate.

Under the hood, the Compass Club Edition gets the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission unit. In terms of features, it gets 17-inch alloy wheels, LED reflector headlamps and LED DRLs, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a parking camera with sensors, and other features as standard in the Sport MT variant.