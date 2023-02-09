CarWale

    Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition delisted from the official website

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition delisted from the official website

    - Kaziranga Edition was launched in February 2022

    - Now available only in standard and Camo Edition

    Tata Motors is refreshing its model list by removing and introducing new variants in its existing vehicle lineup. Tata Nexon got its variants rejigged recently and now the smaller sibling, Punch gets one special edition axed from its range. 

    The Punch Kaziranga Edition has been delisted from the brand’s official website and is reported to be discontinued. The Kaziranga Edition series was launched in February 2022. Now, the micro SUV is only available in standard trims and Camo Edition.

    Kaziranga Edition was based on the top-of-the-line Creative variant of Tata Punch. It was available with in Grassland Beige colour with a Piano Black roof, taking inspiration from the one-horned Indian rhinoceros of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

    Under the hood, the Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition came equipped with the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine that produced 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine was paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT unit.

