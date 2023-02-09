Citroen eC3 showcased at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

- Bookings underway for Rs 25,000

- Citroen eC3 prices expected to be announced this month

Citroen India has showcased its recently unveiled eC3 at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The eC3 is the electric derivative of the standard C3 hatchback and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. The bookings for this electric Citroen are underway and the prices are slated to be announced this month.

The eC3 is a direct rival to the Tiago EV and uses a 29.2kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed driving range of 320km and supports a 15A and DC fast charger.

The highlights of the Citroen eC3, except for the funky colour shades, are the EV-specific changes, such as a front fender-mounted charging flap and ‘e’ badges on the front doors and the tailgate. It also gets a switch gear to toggle between the drive modes. The variants on offer include, Live and Feel.

When launched this month, we expect the Citroen eC3 to be priced in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).