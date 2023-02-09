Tata Nexon Jet Edition discontinued

- Prices of remaining variants hiked

- Continues to be offered in Kaziranga and Dark editions

Tata Motors has discreetly delisted the Nexon Jet Edition from its website. The Jet Edition was introduced in August 2022 and was sold alongside the Dark and Kaziranga editions of the SUV. The special edition was offered in a unique Starlight hue and was available in XZ+ and XZA+ variants in both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The Nexon’s prices have also been revised and select variants are now expensive by up to Rs 15,000. With this revision, Tata Motors has also introduced new LUX and LUXS variants, which sit at the apex of the Nexon line-up.

There are no mechanical changes to the Nexon and the SUV can be had with 1.2-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel mill. Both powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automated manual transmission. The electric derivative of the ICE Nexon is the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, both of which are offered with different capacity battery packs.

The Tata Nexon has a starting price of Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.