    Tata Nexon waiting period stretches to 15 weeks in July 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23 Views
    Tata Nexon waiting period stretches to 15 weeks in July 2023

    - Nexon prices in India start at Rs. 7.80 lakh

    - Facelifted model expected to arrive by the end of the year

    Tata Nexon base-variant price and colour options

    The Nexon sub-four metre SUV is priced in India from Rs. 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in eight colours, namely Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Foliage Green, Grassland Beige, Calgary White, Royale Blue, Atlas Black, and Starlight (dual-tone).

    Nexon waiting period for all variants

    Right Side View

    The MT versions in the petrol and diesel range of the Nexon have a waiting period of up to four weeks. On the other hand, customers purchasing the petrol AMT versions and diesel AMT versions will have to wait for a period of up to 10 weeks and 15 weeks respectively. These waiting periods are valid for the Mumbai region.

    Tata Nexon latest updates

    Tata is working on a comprehensive update for the Nexon in the form of a facelift model. Test mules of the updated version have already been spotted, revealing key details such as a fully digital instrument console, LED light bar, and new alloy wheels. Also up for offer will be a brand new panel for the AC controls.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
