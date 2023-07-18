Tata Nexon waiting period stretches to 15 weeks in July 2023

- Nexon prices in India start at Rs. 7.80 lakh

- Facelifted model expected to arrive by the end of the year

Tata Nexon base-variant price and colour options

The Nexon sub-four metre SUV is priced in India from Rs. 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in eight colours, namely Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Foliage Green, Grassland Beige, Calgary White, Royale Blue, Atlas Black, and Starlight (dual-tone).

Nexon waiting period for all variants

The MT versions in the petrol and diesel range of the Nexon have a waiting period of up to four weeks. On the other hand, customers purchasing the petrol AMT versions and diesel AMT versions will have to wait for a period of up to 10 weeks and 15 weeks respectively. These waiting periods are valid for the Mumbai region.

Tata Nexon latest updates

Tata is working on a comprehensive update for the Nexon in the form of a facelift model. Test mules of the updated version have already been spotted, revealing key details such as a fully digital instrument console, LED light bar, and new alloy wheels. Also up for offer will be a brand new panel for the AC controls.