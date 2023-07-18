CarWale
    Mahindra to deliver 1,850 units of Scorpio Classic to the Indian Army

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra to deliver 1,850 units of Scorpio Classic to the Indian Army

    - Scorpio Classic is powered by a sole diesel engine

    - The SUV is equipped with a 4WD system

    The Indian Army has placed an order for 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV. Notably, in January 2023, the Indian automaker delivered 1,470 units of Scorpio Classic to the Army. And with this new order, the Army will have over 3,300 units of the Scorpio in its fleet.

    Engine and specifications of the Scorpio Classic

    Notably, similar to the previous lot, the newly delivered Scorpio Classic boast the old Mahindra logo. Powering the SUV is the 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 128bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and 4WD system.

    Army-spec Scorpio Classic exterior and features

    On the outside, the Army-spec Scorpio Classic gets new Olive Green paint with a matte finish, black cladding all around, roof rails, side steps, and alloy wheels. As it is based on the top-spec variant of the Scorpio Classic, it comes loaded with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, headlamps, fog lights, and LED DRLs.

    Indian Army vehicle fleet

    Mahindra Scorpio Left Side View

    In addition to this, the Indian Army currently has Tata Safari Storme, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, and Force Gurkha in its service vehicle lineup. Moreover, the Army has also shown interest in the new five-door Maruti Jimny, which might replace the old fleets of Maruti Gypsy.

    Mahindra Scorpio Image
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6684 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8149 Views
    58 Likes

