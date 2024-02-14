Mahindra Scorpio diesel variants account for 94% of its sales in January

Scorpio range includes Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N

Diesel variant exports witnessed a massive drop last month

Mahindra currently sells two iterations of the Scorpio in the Indian market – Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. The company has revealed the sales numbers for these models, which also include the export numbers from last month.

The diesel variants of the Mahindra Scorpio range accounted for a total of 13,528 unit sales as of January 2024, while the petrol variants recorded a sale of 765 units. The diesel variants thus accounted for 94 per cent of the SUV’s sales as of last month. Comparatively, the carmaker registered a sale of 8,061 units and 654 units for the diesel and petrol variants, respectively, during the same period last month.

In terms of production numbers, Mahindra manufactured 15,745 units and 1,171 units of the diesel and petrol Scorpio range, respectively. This is a sharp increase compared to the 9,316 units and 694 units it produced respectively during the same period last year. Additionally, exports of the SUV dropped from 587 units in January 2023 to 170 units last year.