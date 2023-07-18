Maruti Grand Vitara hybrid variants get new safety feature; prices hiked

- New ‘Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System’ feature added

- Prices increased by up to Rs. 4,000

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new feature update for the hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. As per a regulatory filing, the automaker has stated that it will now be equipped with a new pedestrian safety feature called the ‘Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System’ (AVAS).

Maruti Grand Vitara new safety feature explained

Maruti states that the new feature is designed to alert drivers as well as pedestrians of an oncoming vehicle. For this, the system will emit a sound alert which will be audible to pedestrians and other motorists that are within the range of five feet of the vehicle.

Grand Vitara hybrid new prices

With this feature upgrade, the prices of all hybrid variants have been hiked by up to Rs. 4,000 from 17 July, 2023. Available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants with dual-tone paint shades, the prices now start at Rs. 18.49 and Rs.19.84 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Maruti Grand Vitara engine specifications

The Grand Vitara hybrid version is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is paired with an electric motor and a battery pack. While the engine is tuned to put out 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, the electric motor churns out 79bhp. Collectively, the hybrid powertrain has an output of 114bhp and is coupled with an e-CVT unit.