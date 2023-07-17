CarWale
    Jeep Meridian select variants discontinued in India

    - Meridian is offered with a sole diesel engine

    - It is currently available in four variants

    Jeep India has discontinued select variants of its seven-seater SUV, the Meridian in India. The Limited variant in manual and automatic transmissions has been delisted from the model’s range. The last recorded price of the Limited manual and automatic variants were Rs. 30.10 lakh and Rs. 32 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Jeep Meridian variants and engine specifications

    Jeep Meridian Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, the Jeep Meridian is available in four variants - Limited (O), X, Upland, and Limited Plus. Mechanically, It is powered by a sole 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel mill producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is the 4x4 system with select variants.

    Recent news of Jeep Indias

    In other news, Jeep India has announced a month-long monsoon camp for its entire range. Under this program, the customers will get services like complimentary vehicle health checkup, free alignment, tyre replacement, and more.

    Tata Tigor waiting period stretches up to 4 weeks

    ChandigarhRs. 36.44 Lakh

