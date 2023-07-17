CarWale
    Tata Tigor waiting period stretches up to 4 weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Tigor waiting period stretches up to 4 weeks

    - Tigor is available in petrol and CNG options

    - It is offered in four variants

    Tata Motors’ only sedan on sale, the Tigor, is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The model is offered in four variants and two powertrain options. Customers planning to book the sedan may have to wait for up to four weeks to get the delivery.

    Engine specifications of Tata Tigor

    The Tigor comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit option. The motor, in the standard mode, develops 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the setup is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Meanwhile, the waiting periods for petrol and CNG variants range between one to four weeks.

    Tata Tigor Open Boot/Trunk

    Recent news from Tata Motors 

    In other news, Tata is set to increase the prices of its entire range in India soon. The average price hike is said to be 0.6 per cent. The reason behind the hike is to offset the higher input and operational costs.

    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
