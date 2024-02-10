Tata Tigor CNG AMT on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in two variants
- Prices start at Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors launched the AMT version of the Tigor CNG in the country on 8 February 2024. The CNG-powered sedan is available in AMT guise at a starting price of Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in two variants, namely, XZA and XZA+ with a new Meteor Bronze exterior paint. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the new Tigor AMT CNG in the top 10 cities of India.
|Cities
|Base Variant
|Top Variant
|Mumbai
|Rs. 10.05 lakh
|Rs. 10.82 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 9.99 lakh
|Rs. 10.75 lakh
|Bangalore
|Rs. 10.66 lakh
|Rs. 11.49 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 10.65 lakh
|Rs. 11.48 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 10.11 lakh
|Rs. 10.89 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 10.05 lakh
|Rs. 10.82 lakh
|Gurgaon
|Rs. 10.11 lakh
|Rs. 10.89 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 10.30 lakh
|Rs. 11.10 lakh
|Amritsar
|Rs. 10.02 lakh
|Rs. 10.80 lakh
|Surat
|Rs. 9.82 lakh
|Rs. 10.57 lakh
Mechanically, the Tigor AMT CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque while being paired to a five-speed AMT gearbox. Moreover, the automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.