Tata Tigor CNG AMT on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Tata Motors launched the AMT version of the Tigor CNG in the country on 8 February 2024. The CNG-powered sedan is available in AMT guise at a starting price of Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in two variants, namely, XZA and XZA+ with a new Meteor Bronze exterior paint. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the new Tigor AMT CNG in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities Base Variant Top Variant Mumbai Rs. 10.05 lakh Rs. 10.82 lakh Delhi Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 10.75 lakh Bangalore Rs. 10.66 lakh Rs. 11.49 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 10.65 lakh Rs. 11.48 lakh Lucknow Rs. 10.11 lakh Rs. 10.89 lakh Pune Rs. 10.05 lakh Rs. 10.82 lakh Gurgaon Rs. 10.11 lakh Rs. 10.89 lakh Kolkata Rs. 10.30 lakh Rs. 11.10 lakh Amritsar Rs. 10.02 lakh Rs. 10.80 lakh Surat Rs. 9.82 lakh Rs. 10.57 lakh

Mechanically, the Tigor AMT CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque while being paired to a five-speed AMT gearbox. Moreover, the automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.