Maruti Grand Vitara prices in India hiked for select variants

Grand Vitara prices now start at Rs. 10.80 lakh

Prices revised for all Maruti cars

Maruti Suzuki recently revised the prices of its entire range of cars across the Arena and Nexa chain of dealerships. We have got our hands on the updated prices and in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the price revision to the Grand Vitara.

The prices for select variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, including Delta smart hybrid AT, Zeta smart hybrid AT, Alpha smart hybrid AT, and Alpha dual-tone smart hybrid AT, remain unchanged. All other variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000.

The Grand Vitara, which rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Honda Elevate, is now priced from Rs. 10.80 lakh to Rs. 20.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is offered in four variants across 10 colours and two engine options. Additionally, an ADAS version of the mid-size SUV is in the works. If you plan to buy the model this month, you can also avail of discounts of up to Rs. 75,000.