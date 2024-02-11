CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Grand Vitara prices in India hiked for select variants

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,034 Views
    Maruti Grand Vitara prices in India hiked for select variants
    • Grand Vitara prices now start at Rs. 10.80 lakh
    • Prices revised for all Maruti cars

    Maruti Suzuki recently revised the prices of its entire range of cars across the Arena and Nexa chain of dealerships. We have got our hands on the updated prices and in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the price revision to the Grand Vitara.

    Right Side View

    The prices for select variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, including Delta smart hybrid AT, Zeta smart hybrid AT, Alpha smart hybrid AT, and Alpha dual-tone smart hybrid AT, remain unchanged. All other variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Grand Vitara, which rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Honda Elevate, is now priced from Rs. 10.80 lakh to Rs. 20.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is offered in four variants across 10 colours and two engine options. Additionally, an ADAS version of the mid-size SUV is in the works. If you plan to buy the model this month, you can also avail of discounts of up to Rs. 75,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Venue attracts benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 in February 2024
     Next 
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.87 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.67 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.87 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.26 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.21 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.63 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Grand Vitara prices in India hiked for select variants