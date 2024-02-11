Hyundai Venue attracts benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 in February 2024

Available in six variants

Prices start at Rs. 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Venue is currently available on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 in February 2024. The sub-four metre SUV can be had in six variants, namely, E, S, S (O), S Plus, SX, and SX (O), at a starting price of Rs. 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers planning to book the model this month can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 30,000. The offers include cash offers of up to Rs. 30,000 and exchange bonuses of Rs. 10,000. These benefits may vary depending on the variant, model year, region, dealerships, and other factors.

Powering the Hyundai Venue are three engine options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.