Tata Tiago CNG AMT on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Prices in India start at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg

A couple of days ago, Tata Motors launched the CNG AMT variants of the Tiago hatchback in the country, making it the first CNG car in the country to be coupled with an AMT gearbox. Broadly available in three variants, the prices of the model range from Rs. 7.90 lakh to Rs. 8.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Now, we list down the on-road prices of the Tiago CNG AMT in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities XTA variant XZA+ variant XZA+ dual-tone variant Mumbai Rs. 8.96 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 10.10 lakh Delhi Rs. 8.91 lakh Rs. 9.93 lakh Rs. 10.04 lakh Chennai Rs. 9.44 lakh Rs. 10.52 lakh Rs. 10.64 lakh Kolkata Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 10.24 lakh Rs. 10.36 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 9.44 lakh Rs. 10.60 lakh Rs. 10.72 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.51 lakh Rs. 10.59 lakh Rs. 10.71 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 8.77 lakh Rs. 9.77 lakh Rs. 9.88 lakh Pune Rs. 8.96 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 10.10 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 8.76 lakh Rs. 9.76 lakh Rs. 9.87 lakh Kochi Rs. 9.26 lakh Rs. 10.32 lakh Rs. 10.44 lakh

At the heart of the Tiago CNG AMT is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the engine’s output is reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor comes paired with a five-speed AMT unit that returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.