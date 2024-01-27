CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki working on ADAS for Grand Vitara

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti Suzuki working on ADAS for Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki is currently working on introducing ADAS in its models with the most obvious candidate being the Grand Vitara full-hybrid models. The ADAS tech was showcased at Maruti’s Technology Zone at its stall at last year’s Auto Expo.

    The tech then made a jump with the new-generation Maruti Swift that was launched in Japan on 6 December, 2023. This level-2 ADAS with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera and rear traffic alerts. The India-spec Swift, when it is launched this year, is unlikely to get this technology but we expect these to arrive in the Grand Vitara verbatim giving it a much-needed segment standard feature. Consequently, it also means the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get it after the tech has debuted in the Vitara.

    All of the Grand Vitara’s major rivals now get level-2 ADAS with only the VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder not having this technology in the segment. Expect a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 over the current top-spec model once the ADAS is brought on board.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

