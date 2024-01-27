Hyundai Venue waiting period stretches up to 10 weeks

- Prices in India start at Rs. 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Comes equipped with ADAS tech

Hyundai India launched the updated Venue in the country in September 2023. Broadly available in five variants, namely E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O) along with the Knight Edition, this sub-four-metre SUV is the first in the segment to come equipped with an ADAS safety suite. Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Venue.

The following are the variant-wise waiting periods of the Hyundai Venue:

Engine Variant and transmission Waiting period 1.2-litre NA petrol E 8-10 weeks S 3-5 weeks S(O) 3-5 weeks S(O) SE 3-5 weeks SX SE 3-5 weeks SX DT SE 3-5 weeks SX 3-5 weeks SX DT 3-5 weeks 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT S(O) 4-6 weeks iMT SX(O) 4-6 weeks MT SX(O) SE 4-6 weeks MT SX(O) DT SE 4-6 weeks DCT S(O) 4-6 weeks DCT SX(O) SE 4-6 weeks DCT SX(O) 3-5 weeks 1.5-litre diesel S(O) 8-10 weeks SX 8-10 weeks SX(O) 8-10 weeks

Recently, Hyundai hiked the prices of select variants of this Tata Nexon-rival by up to Rs. 11,900. The Venue now ranges between Rs. 7.94 lakh to Rs. 13.44 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and can be had in three powertrain options. This includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor.