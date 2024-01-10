Hyundai Venue prices in India hiked!

Venue prices now start at Rs. 7.94 lakh

Prices revised for select variants

Last month, Hyundai India announced that prices of its cars would be hiked from January 2024. We have now got our hands on the updated price list of various models. Let us take a closer look at the price revision of the Venue.

Hyundai has increased the prices of select variants in the Venue range by up to Rs. 11,900, the latter applicable exclusively to the S+ 1.5 diesel MT variant. At the same time, the SX 1.5 diesel MT, SX(O) 1.5 diesel MT, SX 1.5 diesel MT dual-tone, and the SX(O) 1.5 diesel MT dual-tone variants have become dearer by Rs. 9,900.

Prices of the Hyundai Venue E 1.2 petrol MT, S 1.2 petrol MT, S(O) 1.2 petrol MT, S(O) 1.2 petrol MT Knight Edition, SX 1.2 petrol MT, SX 1.2 petrol MT dual-tone, SX 1.2 petrol MT Knight Edition, and SX 1.2 petrol MT Knight Edition dual-tone have been hiked by Rs. 4,900. The Venue is now priced from Rs. 7.94 lakh for the E 1.2 petrol MT variant, all the way up to Rs. 13.44 lakh for the SX(O) 1.5 diesel MT dual-tone variant.

The Hyundai Venue is currently available in eight variants across seven paint options. Powering the model is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. These engines are paired with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT units.