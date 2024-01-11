McLaren 750S to be launched in India tomorrow

Most powerful series-production car from McLaren

Powered by a 740bhp-producing, twin-turbo V8 engine

McLaren entered the Indian market last year with the unveiling of the 765LT. The model was followed by the Artura grand tourer, and the brand is now set to launch its next product in the country, the 750S.

Officially revealed in April last year, the 750S is the spiritual successor to the 720S, and also the most powerful series-production car from the British marquee yet. In terms of design, the model gets a new front bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, larger air intakes, and a huge active rear wing.

Inside, the new McLaren 750S features full Nappa leather interiors, McLaren Control Launcher system, Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and wireless charging.

Propelling the 750S sports car is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that is tuned to develop an output of 740bhp and 800Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the model reaches speeds of 0-100kmph in 2.8 seconds.