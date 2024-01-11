CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta facelift spied at dealership stockyard

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    24,553 Views
    Hyundai Creta facelift spied at dealership stockyard
    • To be launched on 16 January 2024
    • Will be offered in seven variants

    Hyundai India will soon launch the upcoming Creta facelift in the coming week. The much-awaited new Creta will be offered in seven variants while offering many new features and updated powertrain options. Now, ahead of the official launch, the model was recently spied at a dealership stockyard.

    As seen in the picture, the front profile of the Creta facelift will get a massive and upright grille finished in gloss black colour. Then, the other changes include split LED headlamps with a revised bumper, full-width LED light bar with integrated turn indicators, and a wide bonnet.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Rear View

    At the rear, the biggest improvement is in the form of a redesigned taillights setup which now gets a connected look. Other visual highlights include a rear wiper with a washer, high-mounted stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, redesigned rear bumper with faux skid plate, and thick black panel housing the Hyundai logo and LED light bar.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the new Creta will flaunt a new dashboard layout which appears to be more modern and premium. It will get features such as a twin 10.25-inch display setup for infotainment and instrument panel, multi-spoke steering wheel with controls, redesigned centre console, new aircon panel with revised vents, and updated seat upholstery.

    Powering the updated Korean SUV will be three powertrain options –a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Image credits: Deepak Binwal

    Hyundai Creta facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    McLaren 750S to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8278 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    McLaren 750S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    McLaren 750S

    Rs. 6.00 - 7.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Kia Sonet facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    12th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Creta facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8278 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta facelift spied at dealership stockyard