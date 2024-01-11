Hyundai Creta facelift spied at dealership stockyard

To be launched on 16 January 2024

Will be offered in seven variants

Hyundai India will soon launch the upcoming Creta facelift in the coming week. The much-awaited new Creta will be offered in seven variants while offering many new features and updated powertrain options. Now, ahead of the official launch, the model was recently spied at a dealership stockyard.

As seen in the picture, the front profile of the Creta facelift will get a massive and upright grille finished in gloss black colour. Then, the other changes include split LED headlamps with a revised bumper, full-width LED light bar with integrated turn indicators, and a wide bonnet.

At the rear, the biggest improvement is in the form of a redesigned taillights setup which now gets a connected look. Other visual highlights include a rear wiper with a washer, high-mounted stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, redesigned rear bumper with faux skid plate, and thick black panel housing the Hyundai logo and LED light bar.

Inside, the new Creta will flaunt a new dashboard layout which appears to be more modern and premium. It will get features such as a twin 10.25-inch display setup for infotainment and instrument panel, multi-spoke steering wheel with controls, redesigned centre console, new aircon panel with revised vents, and updated seat upholstery.

Powering the updated Korean SUV will be three powertrain options –a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Image credits: Deepak Binwal