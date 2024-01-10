CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift arrives at dealership ahead of its official launch

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Kia Sonet facelift arrives at dealership ahead of its official launch
    • Bookings open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000
    • Prices to be announced on 12 January, 2024

    Last month, Kia India unveiled the Sonet facelift in the country. And now, this Hyundai Venue-rival has started to arrive at dealerships across the country ahead of its official launch, which is scheduled for 12 January, 2024. Notably, the bookings of this sub-four-metre SUV are underway against a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin soon after its launch.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The facelifted Sonet is offered in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. As for its colour options, customers can choose from 11 different exterior hues. This includes Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, Matte Graphite shade, and Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Dashboard

    On the feature front, the 2024 Sonet will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, LED fog lamps, ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, Level 1 ADAS, and six airbags as standard across all the variants.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Rear View

    Mechanically, Kia has not made any changes to the powertrains of the new Sonet. It continues with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
