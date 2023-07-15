CarWale
    Jeep India announces Monsoon Shield Campaign

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    49 Views
    Jeep India announces Monsoon Shield Campaign

    - Valid across authorised Jeep service station pan India

    - Lasts till 31 July, 2023

    Jeep India has announced a month-long monsoon campaign for its SUVs. Under this campaign, the manufacturer will offer a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up and a free alignment and balancing with four tyre replacements. Additionally, the brand will also provide 10 per cent discounts on select accessories and spare parts along with car care treatments, and up to 50 per cent discounts on select merchandise. 

    Official statement

    Announcing the Jeep Monsoon Campaign, Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director, Jeep India Operations, said, “ Jeep brand vehicles are meant for the outdoors. As the monsoon season approaches, we at Jeep India are committed to keeping our customers safe and ensuring their vehicles are prepared to conquer any challenge that comes their way. We are delighted to welcome you to the Jeep Monsoon Camp to ensure your Jeep is ready to conquer any downpour and embark on a worry-free adventure with confidence.” 

    Jeep price hike

    Jeep Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the brand recently hiked the prices of its flagship models in the country. Models like the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are now dearer by up to Rs. 2 lakh. Currently, the American automaker has four models, namely, Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee on sale in India. 

