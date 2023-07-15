CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift gathers over 13,000 bookings on the first day

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Seltos facelift received 1,973 orders through K-Code

    - Prices are expected to be revealed soon

    Bookings of the Kia Seltos facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia India commenced the bookings of its new Seltos facelift yesterday, 14 July 2023 with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. And now the brand has announced that the Seltos facelift has accumulated 13,424 pre-bookings in a single day. Out of which, 1,973 customers have used the K-Code to make their bookings.

    New Kia Seltos variants and colour options 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2023 Seltos facelift is offered in three main trims and multiple variants including HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line. Moreover, the buyers get an option of 10 colour options including Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Glacier White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White with Aurora Black Pearl. Meanwhile, the interior can be had in six different theme options.

    Features list of the Seltos facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Seltos facelift comes loaded with a 12.5-inch all-digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seat, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, cruise control, and more.

    Official word on the achievement

    Speaking on the achievement, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, “It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry. Building upon the tremendous success of our K-Code initiative, we are actively exploring the possibility of extending this groundbreaking program to our future launches as well.”

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
