Here’s how to get priority delivery of the Kia Seltos facelift

- Seltos facelift prices to be revealed soon

- The model is available in three trim levels

Earlier this month, Kiaunveiled the much-awaited Seltos facelift in India. The Korean automaker is yet to reveal the launch date and delivery timelines. However, the pre-bookings of the SUV will begin on 14 July, 2023. And if you are planning on buying one, here’s how you can skip the queue to get quick delivery of the Seltos facelift.

K-Code and bookings timeline

During the reveal event, the carmaker announced a new ‘K-Code’ initiative for the Seltos facelift. With this scheme, one can ensure the early delivery of the Seltos SUV. The code will only be applicable from 12 am to 11:59 am on 14 July, 2023. If you are already a Kia Seltos owner then it will be easier to generate and book the facelift model via the K-Code scheme. Notably, the K-Code will only work on the website or the app.

Steps to generate K-code for existing Seltos owners:

First, visit the official Kia website or the MyKia smartphone app, then enter the vehicle information of your existing Seltos, details like registration and VIN numbers. The last step is to click on ‘generate K-Code’ and you’ll receive a unique, one-time accessible code which you can enter while booking the new Seltos facelift through the online booking portal only.

Meanwhile, if you don’t own a Seltos, here’s a way to get the K-Code:

Connect with a Seltos owner (friends or family), ask them for their vehicle information, and enter the details on the K-Code generator on the website or the app. You’ll get the K-Code, however, make sure you don’t share it with anybody else as it expires in a single attempt. Finally, on 14 July, between 12 am to 11.59 am, all you have to do is to enter the K-code and pre-book the Seltos facelift.

Moreover, dealerships across the country are also accepting orders for the Seltos facelift ahead of its official bookings.

2023 Seltos variants and colour options

The new Seltos will be offered in three trim levels, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. Further, it will get multiple variants including HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line. As for its colour options, customers can choose from eight monotones and two dual-tone colour schemes. The monotone colours include Pewter Oliver, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Glacier White, and Imperial Blue. The dual-tone hues, on the other hand, include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl. Additionally, the Matte Graphite paint job will be exclusively available with the X-Line variant.