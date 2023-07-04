Kia Seltos facelift bookings to open on 14 July

- Existing Seltos owners to get priority deliveries

- Packs ADAS suites

Kia Seltos facelift bookings

Earlier today, Kia officially unveiled the facelifted Seltos in the country. Now, the manufacturer has announced that the bookings for the SUV will commence on 14 July for existing Seltos owners via a new K-Code program. On the other hand, general bookings for other potential buyers will begin on 15 July, 2023.

Facelifted Seltos engine and specifications

Kia now offers the facelifted Seltos in two petrol and one diesel engine options. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that has been borrowed from the outgoing model. Apart from this, it also gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, shared with the Carens, that is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos facelift rivals and competition

In its new avatar, the Kia Seltos facelift will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the upcoming Honda Elevate.