Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in July 2023

- Fifth-gen City has the maximum discounts

- Honda Elevate official bookings opened

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 on its entire range in India for the month of July 2023. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. Currently, the carmaker has two models on sale, including the fifth-gen City and the Amaze.

Honda Amaze and City variants and prices

The Honda Amaze is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.05 lakh, whereas the longer fifth-gen City is available across four variants with a starting price of Rs. 11.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Offers and discounts on Honda Amaze and City

Listed below are the discounts on the Honda Amaze and City which are applicable till 31 July, 2023.

Discounts Honda City Honda Amaze Cash discounts or FOC Accessories Rs. 10,000 / Rs. 10,946 Rs. 10,000 / Rs. 12,296 Corporate discount Up to Rs. 28,000 Rs. 6,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 30,000 - Customer loyalty bonus Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the dealership, model, variant, region, manufacturing year, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Honda-authorised dealership to get more information.

Honda Elevate bookings open

Honda India has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Elevate. It will be offered in four variants across 10 colour options. Customers can book the model through any Honda dealerships across the country or via the online sale platform by paying a sum of Rs. 21,000.