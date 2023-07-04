CarWale
    Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in July 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in July 2023

    - Fifth-gen City has the maximum discounts

    - Honda Elevate official bookings opened

    Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 on its entire range in India for the month of July 2023. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. Currently, the carmaker has two models on sale, including the fifth-gen City and the Amaze. 

    Honda Amaze and City variants and prices

    The Honda Amaze is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.05 lakh, whereas the longer fifth-gen City is available across four variants with a starting price of Rs. 11.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Offers and discounts on Honda Amaze and City

    Listed below are the discounts on the Honda Amaze and City which are applicable till 31 July, 2023.

    DiscountsHonda CityHonda Amaze
    Cash discounts or FOC AccessoriesRs. 10,000 / Rs. 10,946Rs. 10,000 / Rs. 12,296
    Corporate discountUp to Rs. 28,000Rs. 6,000
    Exchange bonusUp to Rs. 30,000-
    Customer loyalty bonusRs. 5,000Rs. 5,000

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the dealership, model, variant, region, manufacturing year, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Honda-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Honda Elevate bookings open

    Honda India has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Elevate. It will be offered in four variants across 10 colour options. Customers can book the model through any Honda dealerships across the country or via the online sale platform by paying a sum of Rs. 21,000.

