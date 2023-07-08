Maruti Suzuki Baleno attracts discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in July 2023

- Baleno is offered in four variants

- Entry-level variants have the maximum discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, one of the top-selling hatchbacks in India is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in July 2023. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh and costs Rs. 9.88 lakh for the top-spec variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can avail of benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrap bonuses on the model.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno variants and offers details

The Baleno hatchback is available in four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Listed below are the variant-wise discounts on Maruti Suzuki Baleno in July 2023.

Benefits Sigma and Delta variants Zeta and Alpha variants CNG variants Cash discounts Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Scrap bonus Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, and other factors. we recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authroised Nexa dealerships to get more information.

Powertrain and specifications of the Baleno hatchback

Under the hood, the Baleno comes equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG option. The powertrain was recently updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The motor is tuned to produce 88bhp and 113Nm of torque in standard mode, whereas, in the CNG mode, the power output stands at 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.