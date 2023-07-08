CarWale
    Maruti Invicto on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Invicto on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    - Available in a single powertrain 

    - Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country. The prices of the flagship Invicto MPV start from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha+ variant. The Invicto can be had in three variants across seven and eight-seater configurations and we have listed its on-road prices in top 10 cities. 

    Maruti Invicto on-road prices:

    CityZeta+ 7 seaterZeta+ 8 seaterAlpha+ 7 seater
    MumbaiRs. 29.74 lakhRs. 29.80 lakhRs. 34.03 lakh
    DelhiRs. 28.97 lakhRs. 29.02 lakhRs. 33.14 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 30.18 lakhRs. 30.24 lakhRs. 34.53 lakh
    KolkataRs. 28.93 lakhRs. 28.98 lakhRs. 33.10 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 30.92 lakhRs. 30.98 lakhRs. 35.98 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 30.91 lakhRs. 30.97 lakhRs. 35.37 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.44 lakhRs. 27.49 lakhRs. 31.39 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 27.74 lakhRs. 27.80 lakhRs. 31.74 lakh
    KochiRs. 31.63 lakhRs. 31.69 lakhRs. 36.19 lakh
    JaipurRs. 28.90 lakhRs. 28.96 lakhRs. 33.07 lakh

    Invicto engine, specification, and mileage:

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Invicto shares its powertrain with Toyota’s sibling. Powering the MPV is a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce 183bhp (172bhp from petrol motor and 11bhp from the electric motor). This mill solely comes mated to an e-CVT unit and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 29.74 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 30.92 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 28.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 29.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.44 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 30.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 28.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 27.74 Lakh

