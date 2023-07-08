Maruti Invicto on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in a single powertrain
- Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl
Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country. The prices of the flagship Invicto MPV start from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha+ variant. The Invicto can be had in three variants across seven and eight-seater configurations and we have listed its on-road prices in top 10 cities.
Maruti Invicto on-road prices:
|City
|Zeta+ 7 seater
|Zeta+ 8 seater
|Alpha+ 7 seater
|Mumbai
|Rs. 29.74 lakh
|Rs. 29.80 lakh
|Rs. 34.03 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 28.97 lakh
|Rs. 29.02 lakh
|Rs. 33.14 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 30.18 lakh
|Rs. 30.24 lakh
|Rs. 34.53 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 28.93 lakh
|Rs. 28.98 lakh
|Rs. 33.10 lakh
|Bangalore
|Rs. 30.92 lakh
|Rs. 30.98 lakh
|Rs. 35.98 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 30.91 lakh
|Rs. 30.97 lakh
|Rs. 35.37 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 27.44 lakh
|Rs. 27.49 lakh
|Rs. 31.39 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 27.74 lakh
|Rs. 27.80 lakh
|Rs. 31.74 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 31.63 lakh
|Rs. 31.69 lakh
|Rs. 36.19 lakh
|Jaipur
|Rs. 28.90 lakh
|Rs. 28.96 lakh
|Rs. 33.07 lakh
Invicto engine, specification, and mileage:
The Invicto shares its powertrain with Toyota’s sibling. Powering the MPV is a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce 183bhp (172bhp from petrol motor and 11bhp from the electric motor). This mill solely comes mated to an e-CVT unit and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl.