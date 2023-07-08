Maruti Invicto on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in a single powertrain

- Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country. The prices of the flagship Invicto MPV start from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha+ variant. The Invicto can be had in three variants across seven and eight-seater configurations and we have listed its on-road prices in top 10 cities.

City Zeta+ 7 seater Zeta+ 8 seater Alpha+ 7 seater Mumbai Rs. 29.74 lakh Rs. 29.80 lakh Rs. 34.03 lakh Delhi Rs. 28.97 lakh Rs. 29.02 lakh Rs. 33.14 lakh Chennai Rs. 30.18 lakh Rs. 30.24 lakh Rs. 34.53 lakh Kolkata Rs. 28.93 lakh Rs. 28.98 lakh Rs. 33.10 lakh Bangalore Rs. 30.92 lakh Rs. 30.98 lakh Rs. 35.98 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 30.91 lakh Rs. 30.97 lakh Rs. 35.37 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 27.44 lakh Rs. 27.49 lakh Rs. 31.39 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 27.74 lakh Rs. 27.80 lakh Rs. 31.74 lakh Kochi Rs. 31.63 lakh Rs. 31.69 lakh Rs. 36.19 lakh Jaipur Rs. 28.90 lakh Rs. 28.96 lakh Rs. 33.07 lakh

Invicto engine, specification, and mileage:

The Invicto shares its powertrain with Toyota’s sibling. Powering the MPV is a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce 183bhp (172bhp from petrol motor and 11bhp from the electric motor). This mill solely comes mated to an e-CVT unit and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl.