Maruti Suzuki Invicto waiting period revealed

- Invicto is offered in two variants with a petrol-hybrid engine

- The MPV is available in seven- and eight-seater configuration

Maruti Suzuki launched the Hycross-based MPV, the Invicto in India on 5 July, 2023. It is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of this premium Nexa car began in June and it has gathered over 6400 orders so far. In this article, we bring to you the waiting period for the Maruti Invicto across the country.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto waiting period

The Invicto MPV can be had in Zeta Plus (seven/eight seater) or Alpha Plus (seven-seater) variants. The waiting period on the model currently ranges between eight to 10 months. Furthermore, as per our sources, select Maruti dealerships have ready stock of the Zeta Plus variant which can be delivered within a month. Now this time span is significantly less than its Toyota twin, Hycross, which commands a waiting period of up to 23 months for the hybrid variants.

Powertrain and specifications of the Maruti Invicto MPV

In terms of powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto can be had with a sole 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine mated to an e-CVT unit. This motor, in the petrol-only mode, is tuned to produce 172bhp and 183Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the hybrid motor generates 11bhp and 206Nm of peak torque. Moreover, in this state of tune, the engine is rated to deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl.