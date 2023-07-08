CarWale
    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 77,000 in July 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 77,000 in July 2023

    - Renault Kiger attracts maximum discount

    - Offers valid till 31 July, 2023

    Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 77,000 on its cars in the month of July. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. The offers are valid till 31 July, 2023 and till stocks last. Read below to know more about it. 

    Renault Kiger discounts in July 2023

    Front View

    The Kiger attracts the maximum discount of up to Rs. 77,000 in the Renault family in the month of July. This includes cash benefits of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a corporate bonus of Rs. 12,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. 

    Discounts on Renault Kwid in July 2023

    The Kwid comes with benefits of up to Rs. 57,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000. Then there are exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 12,000, respectively. Furthermore, the brand is also offering a loyal bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 on the entry-level hatchback.               

    Renault Triber discounts in July 2023

    The seven-seater MPV is being offered with a discount of up to Rs. 52,000 in the current month. These include a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 12,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the variant, colour, region, dealership, and other factors. Interested customers can reach out to the nearest authorised showroom to learn more about the offers. 

