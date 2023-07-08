CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos facelift and Honda Elevate compared: Which one is better?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,488 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift and Honda Elevate compared: Which one is better?

    The mid-size SUV segment has witnessed two new entrants in the form of the new Seltos and the Elevate. While the prices of both these models are awaited, details such as their features, engine options, safety equipment, and exterior highlights have been revealed. And we pit them against each other to help you make an informed buying decision.

    Exterior highlights of Seltos and Elevate

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The exterior design and styling of these SUVs are quite different. With the Elevate, Honda has preferred a sophisticated approach. It gets a clean side profile with minimal cuts and creases and is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels. At the front, the Elevate gets a big square grille and a thick chrome bar that adjoins the LED headlamps. Furthermore, the plastic cladding all around along with silver skid plates lend the Elevate a rugged stance.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Seltos has always been a stylish and sporty-looking SUV. With the 2023 Seltos, it looks more aggressive with the larger tiger nose grille and the new DRLs that protrude into it. There are three wheel sizes to choose from and the rear looks appealing with the full-width connecting taillamps and sequential turn indicators. 

    Seltos and Elevate: Dimensions compared

    MeasurementsKia Seltos (in mm)Honda Elevate (in mm)
    Length4,3654,312
    Width1,8001,790
    Height1,6451,650
    Wheelbase2,6102,650
    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The numbers clearly indicate that the Seltos is the bigger car of the two. With over 50mm more in length, the Seltos is also taller by 10mm at 1,800mm. However, the highlight of the Elevate is the 2,650mm wheelbase that will translate into a roomier cabin. 

    Interior and feature comparison of Seltos and Elevate 

    The Elevate is definitely a step up from all other Hondas that we have been in the past. Its black and brown-themed cabin looks elegant and neatly laid out and the 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system also supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It even packs in features such as an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and a blind-spot monitor.

    Dashboard

    Depending on the variant you choose, the Seltos facelift can be had in as many as five different themes. This Kia is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a twin-screen display with each measuring 10.25inch in size, an electric parking brake, dual-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and ventilated front seats.

    Dashboard

    Both these SUVs boast an extensive list of safety features that also include ADAS. In fact, the Seltos and the Elevate have a nearly common set of ADAS features, such as high beam assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert with keep assist. 

    Engine and specifications of Seltos and Elevate

    Engine Shot

    The Honda Elevate is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The powertrain puts out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. 

    Engine Shot

    Meanwhile, the Seltos can be had with three different engines and gearbox options. These are spread across 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant. 

    Expected prices of Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the prices of both these SUVs are expected to be announced in August 2023, we expect the new Seltos to have a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh whereas the Elevate could carry a price tag of Rs. 11 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault Kwid EV to be updated for 2024
     Next 
    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 77,000 in July 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3754 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4298 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3754 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4298 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos facelift and Honda Elevate compared: Which one is better?