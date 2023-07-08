Kia Seltos facelift and Honda Elevate compared: Which one is better?

The mid-size SUV segment has witnessed two new entrants in the form of the new Seltos and the Elevate. While the prices of both these models are awaited, details such as their features, engine options, safety equipment, and exterior highlights have been revealed. And we pit them against each other to help you make an informed buying decision.

Exterior highlights of Seltos and Elevate

The exterior design and styling of these SUVs are quite different. With the Elevate, Honda has preferred a sophisticated approach. It gets a clean side profile with minimal cuts and creases and is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels. At the front, the Elevate gets a big square grille and a thick chrome bar that adjoins the LED headlamps. Furthermore, the plastic cladding all around along with silver skid plates lend the Elevate a rugged stance.

The Seltos has always been a stylish and sporty-looking SUV. With the 2023 Seltos, it looks more aggressive with the larger tiger nose grille and the new DRLs that protrude into it. There are three wheel sizes to choose from and the rear looks appealing with the full-width connecting taillamps and sequential turn indicators.

Seltos and Elevate: Dimensions compared

Measurements Kia Seltos (in mm) Honda Elevate (in mm) Length 4,365 4,312 Width 1,800 1,790 Height 1,645 1,650 Wheelbase 2,610 2,650

The numbers clearly indicate that the Seltos is the bigger car of the two. With over 50mm more in length, the Seltos is also taller by 10mm at 1,800mm. However, the highlight of the Elevate is the 2,650mm wheelbase that will translate into a roomier cabin.

Interior and feature comparison of Seltos and Elevate

The Elevate is definitely a step up from all other Hondas that we have been in the past. Its black and brown-themed cabin looks elegant and neatly laid out and the 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system also supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It even packs in features such as an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and a blind-spot monitor.

Depending on the variant you choose, the Seltos facelift can be had in as many as five different themes. This Kia is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a twin-screen display with each measuring 10.25inch in size, an electric parking brake, dual-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and ventilated front seats.

Both these SUVs boast an extensive list of safety features that also include ADAS. In fact, the Seltos and the Elevate have a nearly common set of ADAS features, such as high beam assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert with keep assist.

Engine and specifications of Seltos and Elevate

The Honda Elevate is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The powertrain puts out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.

Meanwhile, the Seltos can be had with three different engines and gearbox options. These are spread across 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant.

Expected prices of Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate

While the prices of both these SUVs are expected to be announced in August 2023, we expect the new Seltos to have a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh whereas the Elevate could carry a price tag of Rs. 11 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).