Renault Kwid EV to be updated for 2024

- Sold as Dacia Spring in Europe

- Pricing and specifications to be announced in 2024

Not many people here in India are aware that the Renault Kwid also exists as a fully electric vehicle. It’s sold in certain markets worldwide as one of the most affordable EVs. In fact, the little hatch is sold as the Dacia Spring in Europe and Dacia has now confirmed that the model will be officially sold in the UK as an all-new version with significant improvements in design and equipment. It is already Europe’s most affordable new electric car and was introduced in 2021. The EV has made a big contribution to Dacia increasing its global sales in 2022 by 6.8% year-on-year.

Average usage patterns for EVs

According to the brand, data collected from the Spring’s connected services has provided an insight into how the small hatchback has met European customers’ requirements, and how it could fit in with the needs of UK drivers whose travel is mostly in urban areas. On average, their daily commutes last under 32km and are covered at 26kmph, while in 75 per cent of cases, the Spring is charged at home for an average duration of 3.5 hours.

Spring EV’s potential market

The aim of the Spring, it seems, is to bridge the gap in the UK electric car market for a small EV that won’t break the bank and makes electric vehicle ownership as affordable as possible. Full details, including its pricing and specifications, will be announced in 2024.