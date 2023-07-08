Here’s what the new Volkswagen Taigun will look like

- Improved material quality on offer

- Semi-autonomous driving features added

Volkswagen has officially revealed the T-Cross facelift, which will go on sale in European markets next year. The T-Cross, as we know, is the Taigun that we get here in the Indian market. For 2024, the compact SUV has been updated with design changes, quality improvements on the inside, added features, and semi-autonomous driving functions.

New Taigun design changes

From the outside, the updated T-Cross is easily recognisable as a modern-age VW. Here, you get new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and LED taillight clusters. The IQ.Light matrix headlights are offered for the first time on the T-Cross. Additionally, three new colours have been added to the model range – Solid Yellow, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Red.

Interior quality improvements

Inside, the biggest highlight is the free-standing infotainment display. The standard touchscreen measures eight inches, while the top-of-the-range version has a 9.2-inch display. In addition, all versions will now be fitted with digital instrumentation as standard. The dash panel in the T-Cross has also undergone a complete redesign. As in larger VW models, it now features soft-upholstered and according to VW, significantly higher-quality surface materials. The same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions.

Semi-autonomous driving functions

The new T-Cross is one of the only vehicles in its class to be optionally equipped with something called Travel Assist. Depending on the traffic ahead and the permitted speed, the T-Cross can control its speed with automatic acceleration and braking. Within the system limits, Travel Assist can also include speed limits, bends, and roundabouts in its control interventions. At the same time, Lane Assist can help to keep the vehicle in its lane. The new T-Cross can automatically perform stop-and-go operations when fitted with the DSG automatic.

Production and availability

Pre-sales and the online configurator for the T-Cross will start around the end of 2023. As for the deliveries, it will begin in the second quarter of 2024. However, there will still be some time before Volkswagen India updates the Taigun to such an extent because it is still a fairly new vehicle.