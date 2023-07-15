Maruti Suzuki Invicto driven: All you need to know in 10 pictures

Launched in India at Rs. 24.79 lakh

Available in the Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto was launched in India at Rs 24.79 lakh on 5 July. It is a cross-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid and is available in two trim levels across four colour options. We recently got behind the wheel of the top-spec Alpha Plus variant and here is what we found.

The biggest change to the exterior design is a new face which gives the Invicto its identity. As a part of the differentiator, you get the Suzuki two-slat chrome grille with black surrounds and the Nexa-specific LED headlamps with the three-dot design. The bumper is unchanged but looks bigger due to the design of the face.

In profile, you can see the flared wheel arches of the Invicto sitting above the 17-inch alloy wheels which are one size smaller than the ones offered on the Innova Hycross. The alloy wheels sport a diamond cut pattern and are standard across both trim levels. The only change at the rear is a chrome line below the glass house.

Inside, Maruti has retained the layout of the Hycross but the whole cabin has been trimmed out in a black colour scheme with rose gold inserts in the centre console, AC vents and door cards for both rows. You can have it either in an eight-seat or a seven-seat layout, though we found that it is better suited to six people or seven people in total.

Space inside is not an issue at all thanks to the overall size of the vehicle, especially in the second row when you the captain seat layout. We, however, felt that some of the plastics used could have been of a higher quality. You also don’t get the Ottoman recline function found on the Hycross but it is not a deal killer.

The Invicto scores high with its feature list, especially on the top-spec Alpha Plus variant. You get all the bells and whistles that include the likes of the dual-zone climate control, power driver’s seat with memory function, LED light package, 10.1-inch display for the infotainment system and six airbags as standard for both trims.

Powering the Invicto is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 172bhp/188Nm. You also get an electric motor with an output of 11bhp/206Nm. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT powering the front wheels. Maruti claims an ARAI certified mileage of 24.3kmpl which when combined with a 52-litre tank gives a theoretical range of 1208km.

You get three drive modes- Normal, eco and power. Each one alters the response of the throttle with the power mode offering maximum punch and should be your go-to mode when out on the highway. You also get paddle shifters and a button for pure EV mode but the range is almost negligent and is mostly for when crawling in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Invicto is surprisingly easy to drive with the ability to mask its size when on the go. The steering is light and easy to use but needs almost three turns to go from lock to lock while the ride quality is very absorbent and forgiving. However, where the older car had a go-anywhere ability, this one is much heavier and will get stuck if the going gets too rough.

Has Maruti done enough at this point to up its place in the premium game? Initial impressions do point to a successful move by the Japanese automaker with it already sitting on a 6300-plus booking order list out of the 9000 units of the Invicto it aims to sell annually. Dealer sources are currently suggesting an 8-9 month waiting period even for early bird takers of the Invicto.

