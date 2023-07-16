CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs 33,000 in July 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs 33,000 in July 2023

    - Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.73 lakh

    - Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

    Hyundai discounts in July 2023

    Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering discounts across their product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Grand i10 Nios discounts this month

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. A few dealers are also offering discounts and benefits on the i20 this month, and you can read about it on our website.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios latest updates

    Last month, the Nios commanded a waiting period of up to six weeks. This waiting period varies from region to region. In March 2023, the brand introduced a new variant in the hatchback’s line-up, called the Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
