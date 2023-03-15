CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant prices start at Rs 7.16 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant prices start at Rs 7.16 lakh

    - The Nios Sportz Executive variant is available in MT and AMT trims

    - Positioned above the Magna variant

    Last week, details of the Hyundai Grand i10 NiosSportz Executive variant were leaked ahead of its launch. Hyundai has now officially revealed the prices of this variant, which start at Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant is available in two trims, MT and AMT, priced at Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The new variant is positioned above the Magna variant and below the Sportz variant in the hatchback’s lineup.

    Powering the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates an output of 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The Sportz Executive variant does not get a CNG version.

    Feature highlights of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant include LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels, cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and rear AC vents. Compared to the Sportz variant that it is positioned above, it loses out on the automatic climate control feature. The latter is the reason behind the Sportz variant commanding a premium of Rs 3,500.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
