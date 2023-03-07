CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant leaked; launch soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant leaked; launch soon

    - Likely be offered with both manual and AMT unit

    - The new variant will sit below the Sportz trim

    Hyundai launched the new Grand i10 Nios facelift in January 2023 at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The hatchback was offered in four variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta, at the time of launch. Now, it is likely to get a new Sportz Executive variant which will sit between Magna and Sportz trim. 

    The new variant will be offered with both manual and AMT units in petrol. And as per our reports, the Sportz Executive variant will cost somewhere around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 less than the Sport variant. The new variant could miss out on features like automatic climate control, among others, but that is yet to be confirmed by the automaker. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The hatchback is also available in CNG guise, which produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The model is offered with both a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive variant leaked; launch soon