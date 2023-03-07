Discounts of up to Rs 33,000 on Hyundai Aura, i20, and Nios in March 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts on a few products in their model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. on the other hand, the petrol variants of the sub-four metre sedan get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Discounts on the Magna and Sportz variants of the Hyundai i20 include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

There are no discounts on the i20 N Line, Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Ioniq 5. In other news, the company is set to announce the prices of the new Verna in India on 21 March. At the same time, the carmaker has commenced bookings of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Alcazar SUV.